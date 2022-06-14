Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution | Documentary

Education experts and parents are interviewed regarding the benefits of homeschooling and resources available to support it. [ Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution credits: Dir: Garritt Hampton/ Yvette Hampton, Heidi St. John, Sam Sorbo/ 97 min/ Documentary/ Government Schools/ 2021]

“Schoolhouse Rocked will rock your educational world to the foundations and give you and your kids great hope for the future! The old-school paradigm has proven broken and a new way of learning is here. Don’t miss this important film!”

– Kirk Cameron, Actor and Producer

“This documentary is inspirational and shows the power and difference parents can make in their own kids’ lives if they choose to homeschool them.”

–Dove.org

“The Homeschool Revolution is a feature-length documentary intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. The movie follows host, Yvette Hampton, as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.”

–Schoolhouse Rocked homepage