Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Russian Detainees Expose Police Who Tortured Them

Two Russian detainees who were arrested for participating in a Moscow anti-war protest, and who were subsequently tortured by the police, secretly set their phones to record during the torture sessions. With a bit of electronic sleuthing they were able to identify one of the torturers. This BBC report includes the audio from their phones as well as a photo of their torturer. It has has so far been seen by 1.1 million people. It’s a rare moment of public exposure and shame for a government torturer. It was a gutsy move by these brave young women. Well done.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.