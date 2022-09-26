Russian Detainees Expose Police Who Tortured Them

Two Russian detainees who were arrested for participating in a Moscow anti-war protest, and who were subsequently tortured by the police, secretly set their phones to record during the torture sessions. With a bit of electronic sleuthing they were able to identify one of the torturers. This BBC report includes the audio from their phones as well as a photo of their torturer. It has has so far been seen by 1.1 million people. It’s a rare moment of public exposure and shame for a government torturer. It was a gutsy move by these brave young women. Well done.

