Rule Of Man: A List Of Political Arrests In US

Under rule of law, all citizens are equal before the law and may only be arrested and prosecuted according to that law. That’s how the American system is supposed to work, and indeed how all Western democracies are supposed to work. It is the very definition of corruption, even despotism, when a government perverts or disregards the rule of law in favor of rule of man, that is, the arbitrary use of the police and machinery of the state according to the whims of whomever is in power.

Case in point: Take a look at this video list of Biden’s political opponents who have been arrested or harassed by authorities for spurious cause; it’s a rather long and alarming list. (Rule of man is also currently manifested in qualified immunity, a policy whereby authorities may break the law and not be prosecuted and in the idea that officials who imposed mask mandates could break those rules without consequences.)