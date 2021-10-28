Per HillFaith, “Pure Flix’s ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise produces another installment, this time in the nation’s capital and focused on parents’ right to homeschool. Warning! This trailer and the movie itself contains scenes of parents committing “domestic terrorism,” so be careful who you allow to see it.”
h/t Instapundit
Right To Homeschool: Topic Of ‘God’s Not Dead’ Drama
Per HillFaith, “Pure Flix’s ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise produces another installment, this time in the nation’s capital and focused on parents’ right to homeschool. Warning! This trailer and the movie itself contains scenes of parents committing “domestic terrorism,” so be careful who you allow to see it.”