Remy: Raise The Debt Ceiling Rap

The US Treasury just warned that the debt ceiling needs to be raised to “avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt…Treasury officials urged Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt.” For the latest stats on US government debt, see the national Debt Clock and find out how much you owe — and how fast it’s growing.

Meanwhile, here’s a song to listen to while you contemplate the nation’s demise. In this music video, downloaded 700,000 times on YouTube, libertarian comedian songwriter Remy raps about the debt ceiling.