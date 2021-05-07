Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Remy: Raise The Debt Ceiling Rap

Tagged:

The US Treasury just warned that the debt ceiling needs to be raised to “avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt…Treasury officials urged Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt.” For the latest stats on US government debt, see the national Debt Clock and find out how much you owe — and how fast it’s growing.

Meanwhile, here’s a song to listen to while you contemplate the nation’s demise. In this music video, downloaded 700,000 times on YouTube, libertarian comedian songwriter Remy raps about the debt ceiling.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.