Remy: Raise The Debt Ceiling Again Rap Song

Ten years ago, comedian/songwriter Remy produced a popular rap video entitled Raise the Debt Ceiling. He’s just updated it with the rap video below, Raise the Debt Ceiling Again, as Congress is once more going through the charade of pretending to care about government debt, wringing its hands, and then raising the debt ceiling yet again so it can keep spending. Congress has had to raise the debt limit eighty times since 1960 — yes, sometimes more than once a year.

For the latest stats on US government debt, see the national Debt Clock and find out how much you owe — and how fast it’s growing.