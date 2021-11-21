Relief: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Film Isn’t Crap

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Washington Examiner called the original Ghostbusters “the most libertarian Hollywood blockbuster of all time,” and with good reason. So when the 2016 remake came out, a bland retread notable only for doing a gender switch on the main characters, it felt like a betrayal of the franchise. (About that sequel, National Review said “In retrospect, it feels like the one and only film of the Hillary Clinton era in American history: I am Woman, hear me . . . blame sexism for my collapse.”) But a casual reading of advance reviews for Ghostbusters: Afterlife suggests it’s a satisfying and nostalgic bridge back to the original, a sequel that works. It’s not the same story — nor should it be — so, it’s not another paean to entrepreneurial capitalism, but it just might be a fun ride. Current scores on Rotten Tomatoes have the audience rating (96%) well ahead of critics rating (61%), which is always a good sign.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.