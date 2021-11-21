Relief: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Film Isn’t Crap

The Washington Examiner called the original Ghostbusters “the most libertarian Hollywood blockbuster of all time,” and with good reason. So when the 2016 remake came out, a bland retread notable only for doing a gender switch on the main characters, it felt like a betrayal of the franchise. (About that sequel, National Review said “In retrospect, it feels like the one and only film of the Hillary Clinton era in American history: I am Woman, hear me . . . blame sexism for my collapse.”) But a casual reading of advance reviews for Ghostbusters: Afterlife suggests it’s a satisfying and nostalgic bridge back to the original, a sequel that works. It’s not the same story — nor should it be — so, it’s not another paean to entrepreneurial capitalism, but it just might be a fun ride. Current scores on Rotten Tomatoes have the audience rating (96%) well ahead of critics rating (61%), which is always a good sign.

