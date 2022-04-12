Red Dawn In Ukraine: Movie Inspires Resistance?

Per Task and Purpose, “Life imitates art. For recent proof of this centuries-old maxim, look no further than this photo of an abandoned Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine with the word ‘Wolverines’ scrawled on the side in white spray paint in an apparent homage to the 1984 Cold War-era action flick Red Dawn.” It’s unclear who painted it, but the film is about civilian resistance to a Soviet occupation, so it certainly fits. There are two versions of the film, both worth seeing. Reviewed here.

Related