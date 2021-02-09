Reagan: The Movie | Film

Per National Review, a new film is in the works that will finally do honor to President Reagan, the essential man who did more to push back socialism both at home and abroad than anyone else in history. “A great movie about the Gipper is in the works, and none too soon…When Reagan: The Movie appears in theaters twelve months from now, America will have the big-budget film about the Gipper that should have made a long time ago. The telling of Reagan’s inspiring story and America’s rebound may have been delayed, but it will never be more timely.”

Normally, I would be concerned that this film would be yet another slam job, but Reagan: The Movie promises to be very different: it’s being produced by Mark Joseph, whose previous work includes The Passion of the Christ, The Chronicles of Narnia, and most tellingly the free-speech documentary No Safe Spaces. The film stars Dennis Quaid as Reagan and will be released in 2022.

[ Reagan: The Movie credits: Dir: Sean McNamara/ Penelope Ann Miller, Mena Suvari, Dennis Quaid/ In Production]

