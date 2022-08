Journalist John Stossel reveals that if you move to Puerto Rico, you now pay zero federal taxes and keep 96% of your income. It seems incredible, but even the IRS says “If you’re a bona fide resident of Puerto Rico during the entire tax year, you generally aren’t required to file a U.S. federal income tax return if your only income is from sources within Puerto Rico.” People working remotely seem to be cashing in on that.

Related