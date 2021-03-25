Progressives champion an inflexible and unforgiving standard of right and wrong that they eagerly apply to modern as well as historical times…but only selectively, as highlighted by comedian Ryan Long in this skit, Progressive Superheroes.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.