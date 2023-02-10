Power’s War (2015)

ANTHEM FILM FESTIVAL WINNER: GRAND PRIZE

A documentary examination of historical events in Klondyke, AZ, where a family was killed by law enforcement agents for draft evasion after refusing to participate in WWI. [ Power’s War credits: Dir: Cameron Trejo/ 70 min/ Documentary, History/ Anti-Draft]

External Reviews



“Separated from the rest of the world, the Powers family was dimly aware of The Great War, which they, like many Americans, viewed as none of their business…But on June 5th, 1917, all American men between 21 and 31 were ordered to register for the draft, and the aggressively patriotic set out to arrest ‘slackers’ who ignored the law…leading to the bloodbath…Trejo’s film, Power’s War, is both a labor of love and a triumph of creative documentary filmmaking.”

–Henry’s Western Round-Up

“On February 10, 1918, lawmen looking for the draft dodgers surrounded the Power cabin. The resulting shootout, the largest in Arizona history, has been largely forgotten. The complete story will not be told in this review. That would take away from the need to watch this excellent documentary.”

–SBI

“Trejo spent more than three years researching and filming Power’s War, which includes interviews with several living descendents of those involved as well as authors and historians, including Thomas Cobb, who wrote the fiction book based on the shootout, With Blood in their Eyes, and Heidi Osselaer, an Arizona State University faculty associate who served as the film’s historical consultant.”

–Eastern Arizona Courier

