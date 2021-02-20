Plantados | Film

Plantados is a new film set for release in March 2021 on the subject of Cuba’s treatment of political prisoners. Per the BabaluBlog, “Plantados will undoubtedly upset many in Hollywood, as well as at the White House, El Niuyortain, and most college campuses. Plantados were Cuban political prisoners who refused to wear the same uniform as criminals and rejected all attempts to ‘re-educate’ them.”

“Political prisoners held in the Castro regime’s sinister jails resist being broken by their tortuous treatment. Based on actual events.” [ Plantados credits: Dir: Lilo Vilaplana/ Carlos Acosta-Milian, Yerandy Basart, Jeffry Batista/ 118 min/ Drama, History/ Themes/ 2021]

Warning: Trailer depicts graphic violence.

Links

