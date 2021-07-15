Patria Y Vida: Song That Inspired Cuban Uprising

Per PJ Media, the new Cuban song Patria Y Vida is credited with inspiring the recent Cuban uprising. As Rolling Stone put it “The lyrics take direct aim at Cuba’s communist government: ‘No more lies. My people ask for freedom, not more doctrines. We no longer shout, ‘Motherland or death,’ but ‘homeland and life,’ and we begin to build what we dreamed, what they destroyed with their hands.'” If you don’t speak Spanish, you can watch it with the captions on.

Some of the key lyrics…

We are the dignity of an entire people trampled on

At gunpoint and with words that are still nothing

No more lies

My people ask for freedom, no more doctrines

Let’s no longer shout homeland or death but homeland and life

And start building what we dream of

What they destroyed with their hands

That the blood does not continue to flow

For wanting to think differently

Who told you that Cuba is yours?

If my Cuba belongs to all my people

your time is up, the silence is broken

(It’s over) the laughter is over and the crying is already running

(It’s over) and we’re not afraid, the deception is over

(It’s over) it’s sixty-two hurting

There we live with the uncertainty of the past, planted

Fifteen friends on, ready to die

We raise the flag still the repression of the regime to the day

Anamel and Ramón firm with their poetry

Omara Ruiz Urquiola giving us encouragement, of life

They broke down our door, they raped our temple

And the world is aware

That the San Isidro movement continues, since

We continue in the same, security putting prism

These things make me indignant, the enigma is over

Ya sa ‘your evil revolution, I am Funky style, here is my signature

You are already left over, you have nothing left, you are already going down

The town got tired of holding on

A new dawn we are waiting for