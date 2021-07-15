Patria Y Vida: Song That Inspired Cuban Uprising

Per PJ Media, the new Cuban song Patria Y Vida is credited with inspiring the recent Cuban uprising. As Rolling Stone put it “The lyrics take direct aim at Cuba’s communist government: ‘No more lies. My people ask for freedom, not more doctrines. We no longer shout, ‘Motherland or death,’ but ‘homeland and life,’ and we begin to build what we dreamed, what they destroyed with their hands.'” If you don’t speak Spanish, you can watch it with the captions on.
Some of the key lyrics…
We are the dignity of an entire people trampled on
At gunpoint and with words that are still nothing
No more lies
My people ask for freedom, no more doctrines
Let’s no longer shout homeland or death but homeland and life
And start building what we dream of
What they destroyed with their hands
That the blood does not continue to flow
For wanting to think differently
Who told you that Cuba is yours?
If my Cuba belongs to all my people
your time is up, the silence is broken
(It’s over) the laughter is over and the crying is already running
(It’s over) and we’re not afraid, the deception is over
(It’s over) it’s sixty-two hurting
There we live with the uncertainty of the past, planted
Fifteen friends on, ready to die
We raise the flag still the repression of the regime to the day
Anamel and Ramón firm with their poetry
Omara Ruiz Urquiola giving us encouragement, of life
They broke down our door, they raped our temple
And the world is aware
That the San Isidro movement continues, since
We continue in the same, security putting prism
These things make me indignant, the enigma is over
Ya sa ‘your evil revolution, I am Funky style, here is my signature
You are already left over, you have nothing left, you are already going down
The town got tired of holding on
A new dawn we are waiting for