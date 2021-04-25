Oscar Bait: Academy-Award Winning Trailer

The selection process for Academy Awards has become so formulaic that the term Oscar bait is now part of the English vocabulary. Google lists 1.7 million references to the term.

Per Wikipedia: “Films seen as Oscar bait often have distinct characteristics. Lavishly produced epic length period dramas, often set against tragic historical events such as The Holocaust, are frequently seen this way and often contend for the technical Oscars such as cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, costume design or production design. Alternatively, if set in the present, the plot may center on a character with a physical or mental disability.”

This hilarious fake trailer — spelling out the entire Oscar bait formula — has been made by the very talented comedy team BriTANick.

That film studios were following this formula was formerly a matter of slight derision, but no longer. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently declared that wokeness is now the official goal, and awards will be handed out — or not — accordingly. Per the Hollywood Reporter, “To encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience, films will have to meet minimum requirements pertaining to representation and inclusion to be eligible for the best picture Oscar beginning with the 96th Oscar race (which will recognize achievements from 2024 and be held in 2025).” Naturally, the studios will attempt to overshoot the target to be sure to be eligible.