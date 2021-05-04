Oligarchy: Project Veritas Video Slams Media

Project Veritas has just released a fantastic music video, Oligarchy, with a dancing James O’Keefe (he dances well!) surrounded by backup dancers. The video is described as “an anthem for everyone who has ever been defamed,” presumably defamed by the media and tech titans, since that’s what the video refers to. The release was coordinated with the group’s launch of PV Legal, a new unit at Project Veritas “that will represent others who’ve been lied about and can’t defend themselves. If you have been defamed, email: Pvlegal@projectveritas.com.” Project Veritas is currently suing the New York Times for defamation.



Related