Oligarchy: Project Veritas Video Slams Media

Project Veritas has just released a fantastic music video, Oligarchy, with a dancing James O’Keefe (he dances well!) surrounded by backup dancers. The video is described as “an anthem for everyone who has ever been defamed,” presumably defamed by the media and tech titans, since that’s what the video refers to. The release was coordinated with the group’s launch of PV Legal, a new unit at Project Veritas “that will represent others who’ve been lied about and can’t defend themselves. If you have been defamed, email: Pvlegal@projectveritas.com.” Project Veritas is currently suing the New York Times for defamation.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.