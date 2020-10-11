Obamagate The Movie | Film

The Unreported Story Society, founded by award-winning journalists and best-selling authors Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, is working on a new project — Obamagate: The Movie. The film will dramatize the FBI’s illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign, which the media has tried desperately to ignore. The McAleer team previously produced the excellent FBI Lovebirds stage play, which scored very good reviews. These two produce a quality, hard-hitting product, and on a shoe-string budget. You can support this project here.

