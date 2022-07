After Nike officially stated that it is too ashamed of the original Betsy Ross Thirteen Stars American flag to put it on shoes, I was reminded that a lot of people who have done quite well by this country still hate it. In this clip from Hitchcock’s Saboteur, a cynical intellectual explains why he hates America, and why he admires centrally-planned countries where they “get things done.” Saboteur would be a good patriotic film pick for July 4th, and is available on Amazon streaming.

