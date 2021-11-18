New And Improved: Johan Norberg In Small Bites

If you’ve ever watched one of Free to Choose Network’s excellent documentaries (1,2,3,4,5), you’re probably familiar with Johan Norberg, the Swedish author and historian who typically narrates those films. Norberg has just launched a series of bite-sized videos — New and Improved — designed for sharing on social media.

“In this new video series, Norberg shares surprising stories of how the world-changing innovations we take for granted were once considered bizarre, ridiculous, even…scandalous. What is the relationship between stones and the color of human eyes? What do fire, coffee, and Facebook have in common? What are the odds that you would be alive today without artificial fertilizer and the LLC? In learning the fascinating answers to these questions, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the free-market forces behind human progress.”

Here’s the first New and Improved installment: The Container.