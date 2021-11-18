Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

New And Improved: Johan Norberg In Small Bites

If you’ve ever watched one of Free to Choose Network’s excellent documentaries (1,2,3,4,5), you’re probably familiar with Johan Norberg, the Swedish author and historian who typically narrates those films. Norberg has just launched a series of bite-sized videosNew and Improved — designed for sharing on social media.

“In this new video series, Norberg shares surprising stories of how the world-changing innovations we take for granted were once considered bizarre, ridiculous, even…scandalous. What is the relationship between stones and the color of human eyes? What do fire, coffee, and Facebook have in common? What are the odds that you would be alive today without artificial fertilizer and the LLC? In learning the fascinating answers to these questions, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the free-market forces behind human progress.”

Here’s the first New and Improved installment: The Container.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.