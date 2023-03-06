Free State Project TV Series Released By NBC

NBC has released a Free State Project TV series of short documentary films interviewing Free Staters in New Hampshire as well as the local statists who oppose them. The series is entitled Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of New Hampshire. The first episode is available on the NBC site. At least one Free Stater who had seen more of the episodes seemed well pleased.

In case you haven’t heard of the Free State Project, it’s an effort to gather enough libertarians in one state to create a sort of cultural and political homeland, a place where libertarians can live among one another, and together exert enough political power to (finally) be effective. Here’s why New Hampshire was selected and why you may want to move there as well.