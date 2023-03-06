Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Free State Project TV Series Released By NBC

NBC has released a Free State Project TV series of short documentary films interviewing Free Staters in New Hampshire as well as the local statists who oppose them. The series is entitled Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of New Hampshire. The first episode is available on the NBC site. At least one Free Stater who had seen more of the episodes seemed well pleased.

In case you haven’t heard of the Free State Project, it’s an effort to gather enough libertarians in one state to create a sort of cultural and political homeland, a place where libertarians can live among one another, and together exert enough political power to (finally) be effective. Here’s why New Hampshire was selected and why you may want to move there as well.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.