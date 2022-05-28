Morality Is Dead: Hollywood Killed It

Do stories matter? You bet they do. They influence the narratives that drive our morality, how we perceive the world, and in turn how we behave in that world. I noticed some time ago that most of the options on streaming services were of no interest to me, no interest at all, because they were violent, depressing, nihilistic, and/or insipid. Sean W. Malone of the Foundation for Economic Education has noticed that pattern as well: as far as Hollywood is concerned morality is dead — and Hollywood likes it that way. This short film is his response. Per the description: “The bleak content that’s crept its way mainstream over the last 10 years should concern us all. The stories we tell matter, for they influence what we believe and what values we adopt. Fortunately, a renewed appreciation for natural rights and individualism could be the antidote to the immense darkness that’s blanketed American culture as of late.” Indeed, if morality is dead, we all are; so somebody had better revive it.

