MLK/FBI | Documentary

A documentary examination of newly declassified files reveals that the US government used its powers to unconstitutionally surveil and harass Martin Luther King, Jr. [ MLK/FBI credits: Dir: Sam Pollard/ 104 min/ Documentary/ Abuse of Power, Freedom of Speech, Search & Seizure/ 2020]
External Reviews
“A useful overview of a chilling abuse of federal power.”
–National Review
How to See It
Links
