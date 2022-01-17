Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

MLK/FBI | Documentary

Tagged: , ,

A documentary examination of newly declassified files reveals that the US government used its powers to unconstitutionally surveil and harass Martin Luther King, Jr. [ MLK/FBI credits: Dir: Sam Pollard/ 104 min/ Documentary/ Abuse of Power, Freedom of Speech, Search & Seizure/ 2020]

External Reviews

“A useful overview of a chilling abuse of federal power.”
–National Review

How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)
Amazon (DVD)
Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB
Related Film: The Plot Against the President
Related: Richard Jewell
Related: FBI Lovebirds

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.