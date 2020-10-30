Mighty Ira | Documentary

Ira Glasser takes the helm of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and fights for free speech — even free speech of the most unpopular kind. [ Mighty Ira credits: Dir: Chris Maltby, Nico Perrino/ 99 min/ Documentary/ Freedom of Speech, Libertarian Heroes/ 2020]

“Glasser is the star of an exceptional new documentary, which I cannot recommend highly enough, entitled Mighty Ira, which traces not only Glasser’s life and work at the ACLU but also the history of the last half of the 20th Century that shaped both his political outlook and the ACLU’s growth from a small and financially precarious group into a legal and political powerhouse under his leadership.”

–Glenn Greenwald



“In its unflashy way, Mighty Ira underscores the kind of truths that many will consider inconvenient, especially in these hyper-tribal times.”

–Hollywood Reporter

“The film tells the story of one man, a fading generation and the timeless value of free speech.”

–Nico Perrino, Co-Director