Michael Apted, Director Of Four Libertarian Films, Dead

It was announced that filmmaker Michael Apted has passed. He was a prolific film director, producer, actor, and writer. Libertarians will remember him for four films, most particularly Amazing Grace, which tells the true story of William Wilberforce, probably the most important abolitionist in history. Michael Apted is also notable for being one of the few directors to make a film about the Tianamen massacre, Moving the Mountain, as well as two films dealing with the U.S. government’s recent treatment of Native Americans, Thunderheart and Incident at Oglala.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.