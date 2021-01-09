Michael Apted, Director Of Four Libertarian Films, Dead

It was announced that filmmaker Michael Apted has passed. He was a prolific film director, producer, actor, and writer. Libertarians will remember him for four films, most particularly Amazing Grace, which tells the true story of William Wilberforce, probably the most important abolitionist in history. Michael Apted is also notable for being one of the few directors to make a film about the Tianamen massacre, Moving the Mountain, as well as two films dealing with the U.S. government’s recent treatment of Native Americans, Thunderheart and Incident at Oglala.

