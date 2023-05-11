Merdan Ghappar: Uighur Prisoner Sends SOS

Merdan Ghappar, a prisoner in one of China’s notorious Orwellian “reeducation” camps was inadvertently given access to his cell phone. He quickly sent out this short video showing himself alone in a small cell, handcuffed to a bed, while propaganda broadcasts drone on in the background. He says nothing in the recording, likely so as to go undetected by guards. It’s an unprecedented glimpse deep inside China’s workers’ paradise. In accompanying texts, he describes scenes of torture and brutality.

UPDATE: Be aware that you are watching a tremendous act of courage, likely his last. Merdan Ghappar sent out this video in 2020. Nothing has been heard from him since.