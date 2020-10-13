Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Margaret Thatcher: Happy Angel Birthday!

Margaret Thatcher was born on October 13th, 1925. She did more to roll back the State than just about any other politician of the last century, both at home and abroad. She is celebrated in the excellent documentary Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary. “SHUT your eyes and think of Margaret Thatcher (twin-set, hair-do, hand bag, smells nice) and Fidel Castro (combat fatigues, bushy beard, revolver, smells of backy). Which one is the firebrand working-class revolutionary? The answer, of course, is Mrs Thatcher. The vile tyrant Castro enslaved and impoverished the lower orders in Cuba. Thatcher enriched and liberated them in Britain.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.