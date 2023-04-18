Mae West Wins “Wittiest Line In Defense Of Liberty”

Mae West is sometimes cited as an early libertarian for her then scandalous, now liberated, views regarding criminalization of homosexuality, miscegenation, and other “sins.” Per The Guardian, “Constantly denounced by the conservative press, pursued by police and censors, West became a leading symbol of the Roaring Twenties and made numerous appearances in the criminal courts.”

On April 19th 1927, actress Mae West was sentenced on a morals charge for portraying bawdiness on stage and thereby potentially corrupting the youth. Exasperated with her lack of repentance, the judge finally snapped at her: “Miss West, are you trying to show contempt for this court?” She replied sweetly: “On the contrary, your Honor, I was doin’ my best to conceal it.”