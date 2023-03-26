Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Macron Hides $90K Watch While Pitching Sacrifice

World Economic Forum fanboy and current President of France Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is being mocked around the world for a moment of leftist hypocrisy that happened to be captured on camera. He was in the midst of giving a speech calling for economic sacrifice on the part of French citizens when it suddenly occurred to him that he was wearing a $90K watch that rather undermined his “we’re all in this together” narrative. So Macron put his hands under the table while continuing to talk and secretly removed the watch. Unfortunately for him, not everyone was fooled by the magic act and now the video clip of the moment has gone viral.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.