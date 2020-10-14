Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Love Gov: From First Date To Mandate

BEST LIBERTARIAN COMEDY: ANTHEM FILM FESTIVAL
“Gov” is every woman’s worst boyfriend — cheerily controlling, manipulating, and intrusive — all in the name of caring. Sound like another “Gov” you might know? [ Love Gov credits: Dir: Bradley Jackson/ Kaci Beeler, Jonathan Flanders, Kira Pozehl/ 5×5 min/ Short Film Series/ Libertarianism 101/ 2015]

Note: the full playlist can be accessed on YouTube.

External Reviews

I am glad the Independent Institute made Love Gov to tell young people the truth.”
— John Stossel

“This series has it all—excellent production qualities, excellent libertarian values, and a powerhouse message about the suffocating nature of government delivered in an entertaining package. It was our privilege to give it the award for best libertarian comedy of 2016.”
— Jo Ann Skousen, Founder and Director, Anthem Film Festival

