Love Gov: From First Date To Mandate

BEST LIBERTARIAN COMEDY: ANTHEM FILM FESTIVAL

“Gov” is every woman’s worst boyfriend — cheerily controlling, manipulating, and intrusive — all in the name of caring. Sound like another “Gov” you might know? [ Love Gov credits: Dir: Bradley Jackson/ Kaci Beeler, Jonathan Flanders, Kira Pozehl/ 5×5 min/ Short Film Series/ Libertarianism 101/ 2015]

Note: the full playlist can be accessed on YouTube.



External Reviews

“I am glad the Independent Institute made Love Gov to tell young people the truth.”

— John Stossel



“This series has it all—excellent production qualities, excellent libertarian values, and a powerhouse message about the suffocating nature of government delivered in an entertaining package. It was our privilege to give it the award for best libertarian comedy of 2016.”

— Jo Ann Skousen, Founder and Director, Anthem Film Festival

How to See It

YouTube Video Search

Google Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Related Film: Love iGov 2



“Love Govi is a way to help anyone, especially Millennials, understand the federal government’s ever-expanding reach into personal lives.”

–David J. Theroux, Independent Institute

