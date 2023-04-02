Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Pinball Film Dominates Ratings

The new pinball film Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is killing it with critics and audiences alike, scoring a platinum 93% with critics and 97% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the true story of Roger Sharpe, who fought a legal battle to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball machines. The film is available on Amazon Streaming.

“In a word, the film is delightful.”
–ReplayMag

“As fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love in Austin and Meredith Braggs directorial feature debut that you have a massive smile planted on your face.”
–Upcoming On Screen

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.