Libertarian Pinball Film Dominates Ratings

The new pinball film Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is killing it with critics and audiences alike, scoring a platinum 93% with critics and 97% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the true story of Roger Sharpe, who fought a legal battle to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball machines. The film is available on Amazon Streaming.

“In a word, the film is delightful.”

–ReplayMag

“As fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love in Austin and Meredith Braggs directorial feature debut that you have a massive smile planted on your face.”

–Upcoming On Screen