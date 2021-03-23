Libertarian PBS | Short Film

“Howdy neighbor. Do you have a warrant?” ReasonTV imagines what a libertarian PBS would be like, i.e., if the shows were all geared for a libertarian audience.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.