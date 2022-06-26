Libertarian Party Under New Management

Apparently, the Libertarian Party has had something of an internal intellectual battle going on, and the “Mises Caucus” has won. Nick Gillespie of Reason released a thirty-minute series of short interviews of the various people involved.

Per Reason, “The Libertarian Party (LP) is under new management, tweeted Angela McArdle, shortly after she became the National Committee’s new chair at its 2022 annual convention…McArdle, who won her election with about 70 percent of the vote, is part of the Mises Caucus, which swept all the national leadership roles and is now in complete control of the nation’s third-largest political party. Mises Caucus supporters say they want to ‘make the Libertarian Party libertarian again,’ that it should no longer be concerned about offending progressives or Beltway types and shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to the coalition that elected former President Donald Trump.

McArdle says that the party faceplanted during the pandemic by failing to take a strong stance against lockdowns and vaccine mandates and that its messaging is far too tame and conventional to counter the power of the authoritarian state. ‘If something like a lockdown or a vaccine mandate happens [again], we won’t whiff the ball and humiliate ourselves and alienate everyone out there,’ she said in her acceptance speech. Critics say they’re shitposting edgelords who make controversial statements just to attract attention and that they have no interest in running viable candidates for office.”