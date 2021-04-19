Libertarian Filmmaker Training & Grants

The following is a list of libertarian filmmaker support opportunities in the form of training and grants. It includes assistance in filmmaking, screenwriting, video production, etc.

Have you seen a libertarian film lately? Somewhere along the way, the Moving Picture Institute (MPI) may have had a hand in it. MPI supports libertarian filmmakers in numerous ways, from training to internships to financial support. “The Moving Picture Institute produces and promotes films that make an impact on people’s understanding of individual rights, limited government, and free markets, and supports freedom-oriented filmmakers at every phase of their careers.” More information here. Opportunities include:

Film production and promotion

“MPI provides grant support for high-quality, pro-freedom films, at all stages of development, production, and distribution. MPI works with existing projects, in addition to creating its own original content.”

Rising libertarian filmmaker

“MPI provides fellowship grants to support the career development of filmmakers who are committed to telling stories about freedom. This program also provides valuable mentorship and networking opportunities.”

Hollywood career launch

“MPI places students and recent graduates in paid internship positions at production companies. Interns gain hands-on work experience, mentorship, skills training, and networking opportunities.”

Fiscal Sponsorship

“MPI fiscally sponsors films that advance our mission of promoting freedom through film. Films in this program may benefit from tax-exempt donations and assistance with crowd funding on Indiegogo and Kickstarter.”

Screenwriting workshop

“MPI staff give screenwriters valuable instruction and feedback in this collaborative, seminar-style workshop. Each participant submits an active project for peer review, and benefits from other workshop members’ critiques.”

“We invite think tanks, both U.S. and international, to apply for the Lights, Camera, Liberty! grant and training program. This program offers a year of workshops, on-site training, equipment and technology support, and a film festival competition for organizations committed to more effectively sharing the freedom message with key audiences through online video.”

Archive

Taliesen Nexus, “a network of film and television producers, screenwriters, and directors who share a passion for a free society,” appears to be down for duration of the Covid pandemic, as social media activity has ceased and their website is not functioning. Nonetheless, later in 2021 it will probably be worth checking to see if they are up and running again.