Libertarian Fairy Tale: CODA Wins Best Picture

The 2022 Academy Award for Best Picture has been given to CODA, a film the New Yorker derisively panned as a “libertarian fairy tale.” The film also won Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. More details and reviews of the film here.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.