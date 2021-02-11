Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Larry Flynt, RIP: Subject Of Free Speech Biopic

Hustler Magazine founder and free speech hero Larry Flynt has died. After the government tried to shut down his magazine, Flynt transformed himself from porn magnate to First Amendment champion. He fought lengthy court battles, putting himself in personal legal jeopardy, and ultimately won, bolstering First Amendment rights for all of us. As he put it, “If they’ll protect a scumbag like me, then they’ll protect all of you.” Famed director Milos Forman made a film about him, The People vs. Larry Flynt, starring Woody Harrelson as Flynt.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.