Lanny Friedlander: Genius Creator Of Reason Magazine

Ever heard of Lanny Friedlander? Neither had I. In this short film, the libertarian magazine Reason salutes its little-known founder. Per Reason, “Prestigious journals of opinion often emanate from prestige. Reason, on the other hand, was dreamed into existence by a 20-year-old Boston University student named Lanny Friedlander, who designed, wrote, mimeographed, and stapled together the magazine’s first issues from his mother’s house in Brighton, Massachusetts…Yet after exploding onto the world stage at such a tender age, Friedlander was gone from the pages of his own creation by the age of 25, drifting out of sight, then in and out of mental institutions. Only decades later did his own magazine track him down and reconnect; by then he had just months to live.”

