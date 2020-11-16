L.A. Suburb Burbank Bans To Kill A Mockingbird

Per Reason, high school English teachers in the Burbank Unified School District were just told that they can no longer teach To Kill A Mockingbird; several other books were also banned. Why? It seems the books are offensive to some minority parents. Ironic, given that the book is all about it social tolerance. “It’s a sin to kill a mockingbird,” as we learn in the book, because mockingbirds do no harm to others. By the end of the story, the little girl narrating it has generalized that concept to human relations: doing harm to harmless others, no matter how different they might be, is likewise wrong, which is pretty much the nonaggression principle. As it happens, the book was made into an even better film.

h/t Instapundit, Battleswarm

