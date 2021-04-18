Kash Patel, Hero Of Milius ‘Plot’ Film, Hounded By DOJ

Liberty Unyielding is reporting that Kash Patel — the former Congressman Nunes aide who ripped the lid off of FISA court abuse by the intelligence agencies — is being investigated by the Department of Justice for “unauthorized disclosures of classified information.” That is, he exposed corrupt practices at the intelligence agencies, and now he’s being punished. “‘Kash embarrassed intelligence officials by getting documents declassified showing the Russia collusion investigation was a fraud,’ the former Patel colleague told The Daily Caller News Foundation. ‘Now they’re getting payback and making an example out of him. These guys fight dirty.’”

Patel was featured in the recent documentary The Plot Against the President, which detailed how the intelligence agencies had used their powers to spy on the Trump campaign during Obama’s second term under the guise of investigating Russian collusion. The documentary credited Kash Patel with much of the investigative work that ultimately proved the intelligence agencies had lied on FISA court applications in order to be given the legal right to spy on Trump. That revelation was one of the most devastating torpedoes contributing to the ultimate demise of Russiagate.

Of course, in a separate earlier documentary, Citizenfour, former NSA worker Edward Snowden tried to warn the country that the FISA courts, which are supposed to allow wiretaps only for national security purposes, were in fact rubber-stamping intelligence agency requests with such carelessness as to endanger America as a nation and its democracy. Snowden ultimately had to flee the US after revealing that.