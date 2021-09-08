Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Kamala Harris And The Joker Have Same Laugh

Astute political observers at the Babylon Bee have made the noteworthy observation that corrupt former prosecutor Vice-President Kamala Harris and the insane murderous character known as The Joker have the identical laugh. Inasmuch as The Joker has only been seen in disguise, some are asking: have the two ever been seen in the same location at once?

They key to understanding Harris’s apparent connection to The Joker may be their common history. According to Reason, Harris also terrorized the public. She built her early career by going after prostitutes and shielding corrupt prosecutors, laughing maniacally all the way through it. National Review earlier listed “20 things you don’t know about Kamala Harris.” It includes things like backing civil asset forfeiture, going after gun shops, and hiding damaging information about a police crime lab.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.