Kamala Harris And The Joker Have Same Laugh

Astute political observers at the Babylon Bee have made the noteworthy observation that corrupt former prosecutor Vice-President Kamala Harris and the insane murderous character known as The Joker have the identical laugh. Inasmuch as The Joker has only been seen in disguise, some are asking: have the two ever been seen in the same location at once?

They key to understanding Harris’s apparent connection to The Joker may be their common history. According to Reason, Harris also terrorized the public. She built her early career by going after prostitutes and shielding corrupt prosecutors, laughing maniacally all the way through it. National Review earlier listed “20 things you don’t know about Kamala Harris.” It includes things like backing civil asset forfeiture, going after gun shops, and hiding damaging information about a police crime lab.