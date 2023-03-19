Justice For All: J6 Song Banned By Apple

The pettiness of Apple is just unbelievable. Every night for over 750 days, the J6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells. They have been held without trial all this time, a straight-up violation of the “speedy trial” Sixth Amendment. A recording was made of their poignant singing was combined with a voice over of Donald Trump reading the Pledge of Allegiance and released as Justice for All on Apple and Amazon. It skyrocketed to the #1 spot on Apple iTunes chart, surpassing career musicians like Miley Cyrus, Tim McGraw, and Morgan Wallen. That is, until Apple removed Justice for All from its platforms.

