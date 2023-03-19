Justice For All: J6 Song Banned By Apple

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The pettiness of Apple is just unbelievable. Every night for over 750 days, the J6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells. They have been held without trial all this time, a straight-up violation of the “speedy trial” Sixth Amendment. A recording was made of their poignant singing was combined with a voice over of Donald Trump reading the Pledge of Allegiance and released as Justice for All on Apple and Amazon. It skyrocketed to the #1 spot on Apple iTunes chart, surpassing career musicians like Miley Cyrus, Tim McGraw, and Morgan Wallen. That is, until Apple removed Justice for All from its platforms.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.