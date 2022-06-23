Justice Clarence Thomas: Happy Birthday!

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was born on June 23rd, 1948. He is a fan of Ayn Rand and has decided libertarian leanings. No wonder the left did everything it could to try to keep him off the Supreme Court. As he himself put it: “‘I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansman; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff.’ But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal.’”

You can learn more about Justice Clarence Thomas and how he rose from poverty to the pinnacle of judicial power in the excellent documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words.