Joy | Film

Joy Mangano invents the Miracle Mop and overcomes all obstacles — skeptics, crooks, and bad advice — to turn her idea into a mop empire. Based on a true story. [ Joy credits: Dir: David O. Russell/ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper/ 124 min/ Drama/ Creator-As-Hero, Pro-Capitalism/ 2015]

External Reviews

“A rare Hollywood offering—a snark-free celebration of entrepreneurial capitalism.”
–Reason

“A portrait of entrepreneurial gumption.”
–Bloomberg

“A surprisingly engrossing tribute to the inventive minds who have created so many of the conveniences we take for a granted.”
–The Oklahoman

