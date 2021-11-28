John McAfee Film Is Next Amanda Milius Project

Per the Hollywood Reporter, film director Amanda Milius (daughter of acclaimed screenwriter John Milius) is now working on a film about anti-virus pioneer and one-time Libertarian Party presidential primary candidate John McAfee. “Amanda Milius’ AMDC Films has acquired film and TV rights to Mark Eglinton’s upcoming book No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes. AMDC Films is developing a feature narrative film as well as a companion documentary based on the book, which features hours of taped interviews with the late anti-virus software pioneer whose death in June spawned a raft of conspiracy theories.”

In 2020, Milius released one of the most successful documentaries of 2020, The Plot Against the President, which made the rather courageous case at the time that Russiagate was a hoax. It turns out, of course, she was right.