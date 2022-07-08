Jerone Davison Campaign Ad: Make Rifles Great Again

Per PJMedia, Arizona Republican Congressional candidate Jerone Davison has produced one of the greatest pro-Second Amendment campaign commercials ever made: Make Rifles Great Again. It pounds Democrats for their anti-gun policies by reminding them just who was behind the KKK: Democrats just like them. Lest anyone think that is ancient history, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd, who was in office until 2010, was not only a former member of the KKK but an organizer and recruiter. He also opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And yet, Democrats were fine not just reelecting him for decades but making him Senate Majority Leader until 1989. Jerone Davison hasn’t forgotten.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds,” Davison says in the ad. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

Davison is a solid Constitutionalist. Per PJ Media, “Freedom is not given to us by the government,” his site states. “We have natural, or God-given, rights that should be protected by the government. Our Constitution keeps us free. We must work to keep these freedoms and have executive, legislative, and judicial leaders that will adhere to the Constitution. I stand with Constitutionalists.”

Reason had a good article on how gun control was the Klan’s favorite law.