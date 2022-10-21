Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

J6 Doc Filmmaker Gets “The Treatment” From FBI

Per PJMedia, “In November 2021, acclaimed filmmaker and former PJTV contributor Chris Burgard released a J6 documentary — Capitol Punishment — showing what he witnessed when he went to the rally at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021…Despite never having entered the Capitol building himself, the FBI has now come to Burgard’s ranch in Texas to interrogate him. As one might imagine, after filming extensive interviews with victims of the FBI witch hunt, this left Burgard and his family shaken.” No doubt it was intended to. Nice family you got there. Wouldn’t want anything to happen to them. This is just straight-up intimidation. Here’s a trailer for the film.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.