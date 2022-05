After an initial run that sold out in three out of four theaters in early May, the new Dinesh D’Souza film 2000 Mules is getting a second run on the request of theaters eager for ticket sales. The film has grossed $10 million in sales in its first ten days, making it the highest-grossing political documentary in ten years. You can find 2000 Mules in theater nearest you at AtomicTickets. The DVD is also available at Amazon. You can also see the trailer and a review of it here.

