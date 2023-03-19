Ithaka | Documentary

The father of Julian Assange wages a one-man campaign for the release of his son from prison. [ Ithaka credits: Dir: Ben Lawrence/ Stella Moris, John Pilger, John Shipton, Ai Weiwei/ 106 min/ Documentary/ Freedom of Speech/ 2021]

“Assange ‘never wanted it to be him’ in the spotlight, Melzer claims. ‘It was about the States and their war crimes and their corruption. That’s what he wanted to put the spotlight on, and he did, and that’s what made them angry. And they put the spotlight on him.’ In its own small way, Ithaka – with its stirring soundtrack by Brian Eno, no less – is an attempt to turn that light back where it belongs. Here’s hoping it’s not too late.”

–The Age



“The world’s most famous political prisoner, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has become an emblem of an international arm wrestle over freedom of journalism, government corruption and unpunished war crimes. Now with Julian facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, his family members are confronting the prospect of losing Julian forever to the abyss of the US justice system. This David-and-Goliath struggle is personal – and, with Julian’s health declining in a British maximum-security prison, the clock is ticking. Now it’s up to Julian’s father, John Shipton, and fiancé Stella Moris, to join forces to advocate for Julian on this international odyssey. As they rally a world-wide network of supporters and politicians, they cautiously step into the media’s glare – and are forced to confront the events that made Julian a global flashpoint.”

–Ithaka Homepage

