Is Putin Actually King Salamasond?

There has been a sudden spike in the number of people watching the narrated version of Dr. Seuss’s anti-tyrant fable Yertle the Turtle, according to Google Analytics traffic measures on this site. Gee, what would make people think of that kids’ story about the turtle King Salamasond abusing his own people in order to expand the boundaries of his empire? Oh yeah, Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. Reports are that Vladimir Putin and King Salamasond have never been seen in the same place at the same time — and insiders are beginning to suspect they may be one in the same. There are three narrated versions of the Yertle the Turtle story worth watching and you can see them all here. The most popular is the John Lithgow version below.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.