Is Putin Actually King Salamasond?

There has been a sudden spike in the number of people watching the narrated version of Dr. Seuss’s anti-tyrant fable Yertle the Turtle, according to Google Analytics traffic measures on this site. Gee, what would make people think of that kids’ story about the turtle King Salamasond abusing his own people in order to expand the boundaries of his empire? Oh yeah, Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. Reports are that Vladimir Putin and King Salamasond have never been seen in the same place at the same time — and insiders are beginning to suspect they may be one in the same. There are three narrated versions of the Yertle the Turtle story worth watching and you can see them all here. The most popular is the John Lithgow version below.

