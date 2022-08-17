Is Merrick Garland Recreating Kafka’s “Trial”?

In Kafka’s bizarre novel The Trial, a man is vaguely accused of a crime, but he is not told what the crime is or the name of his accuser, only that he will likely be on trial very soon. The novel is a metaphor for the authoritarian citizen-state relationship, in which the citizen is completely at the mercy of unintelligible rules and unappealable bureaucratic decisions. It communicates well the accused’s sense of helplessness and confusion in the face of this situation. And its pattern looks remarkably like what Merrick Garland is doing to Donald Trump.

Trump’s home was raided by the FBI. Why? They will not say. They will only say that they prefer not to call it a raid. Who has accused him? No one knows. For what crime? That is only a matter of speculation, fueled by calculated leaks from the DOJ. Merrick Garland will not release the affadavit. Trump notes that his passports are missing and tells the press that the FBI must have taken them. The FBI denies it, then reluctantly admits that these rather key documents were taken “by mistake,” and says they will return them in a couple of weeks. A couple of weeks? Is there something wrong with sending them back by mail or even Fed Ex? This isn’t the kind of law a well-functioning republic is supposed to have. It’s the kind of law failed republics, sometimes called banana republics, or even fascist countries have.

I recommend the 1963 Orson Welles version of The Trial. You can’t beat Anthony Perkins for his starring role as the accused.

And as Instapundit just reminded me, regarding this very odd Mara-Lago raid, earlier internal FBI texts revealed a little anti-democratic cabal among top people to stop Trump. These texts were so outrageous a play was made about them. Trailer here. A sample of these internal FBI texts below. The Deep State has major Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

