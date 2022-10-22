Hu Jintao: Chinese Ex-President Seized On Live TV

So what does it mean when a country is a “socialist consultative democracy?” It means it’s a communist dictatorship run by a President for Life, and if you cross him you get disappeared, in some cases on live TV. That’s what just happened to former President Hu Jintao of the Chinese Communist Party. One minute he’s sitting next to President for Life Xi Jinping, and next thing you know security officers are grabbing him by the arms and taking him out while everyone else is too fearful to say a word. All Hu Jintao can do is hope he’s too old to be used for the CCP’s organ harvesting business.

On an entirely unrelated note, Rolling Stone reports that acclaimed ABC producer James Gordon Meek got a visit from the FBI and has disappeared.